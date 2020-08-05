Man killed in robbery bid in west Delhi

New Delhi; A man was stabbed to death by robbers while another one was grievously injured in the incident on Tuesday night in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

The incident took place when 25-year-old Ranjan and Dheeraj, 26, while returning home from their workplace were intercepted by robbers who stabbed them in a robbery attempt. Ranjan who suffered a deep injury on his right thigh was later declared dead while Dheeraj who was stabbed on the left thigh was admitted in hospital.

The police received a PCR call at around 11:29 pm and rushed to the spot. On reaching the spot near 24 block park, Tilak Nagar, one scooty was found while the injured were rushed to DDU Hospital by PCR van.

“On further enquiry it was found that three boys on a bike robbed a laptop, mobile and some money and in the scuffle they injured the victims. An FIR under sections 302/394/397/307/34 IPC was registered in Tilak Nagar police station,” said Sameer Sharma, Additional DCP, west Delhi.

Later, police teams were formed to track the criminals in nearby areas and according to police, prima facie it appears to be a case of robbery where the victims left their workplace and they were intercepted by the accused on their way home.

A total of 785 cases of robbery have already been reported in Delhi until June 30.

Source: IANS