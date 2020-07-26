Man killed in Texas shooting during protest

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 26th July 2020 1:55 pm IST
Houston:  A man was killed in a shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in the city of Austin in Texas state, authorities said.

The incident took place at around 9.52 p.m. on Saturday near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue, the Austin-based KVUE TV station said in a report.

“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Dell Seton (Medical Center) but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter,” Xinhua news agency quoted police officer Katrina Ratcliff as saying to the media after the incident.

“Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim,” she added.

The suspect has been detained.

Live streams of the protest showed the crowd of demonstrations as shots rang out, the city-based KXAN-TV reported.

The crowd then scatters and screams can be heard.

The Austin Police Department said it was still an early and active investigation and did not release further information.

