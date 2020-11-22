Man killed in W.Australia shark attack

News Desk 1Published: 22nd November 2020 2:58 pm IST
Canberra, Nov 22 : A man was killed in a shark attack on Sunday in the waters off a popular beach in Western Australia.

This is the 22nd fatality due to a shark attack this year in the country, the BBC reported.

The incident took place near Cable Beach, near the town of Broome.

The man was pulled from the water but died shortly after.

The beach has been closed and the public is being urged to avoid local waters.

Although the species is not yet identified, a search for the shark is underway.

