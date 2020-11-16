Man kills beloved, attempts to commit suicide by bursting ‘sutli’ bomb in mouth

SameerUpdated: 16th November 2020 10:59 am IST
Mumbai: A 55-year-old man murdered his beloved by stabbing her. Later, he tried to commit suicide by bursting ‘sutli’ bomb in his month. This incident took place at Tanaji Nagar in Kurar village on Sunday.

The man who is identified as Sanjay Chavhan took this extreme step after he felt slighted.

As per the details of the case, the woman, aged 57 years, was a divorcee. She used to reside along with her mother at Tanaji Nagar for the past 16 years.

Chavhan who also resides in the same locality felt insulted after the woman refused to go out with him. She also objected when he visited her house.

On Sunday,  Chavhan went to the woman’s house under the pretext of collecting his clothes. After a heated argument, the man attacked the woman with a chopper.

After killing the woman, the man tried to commit suicide by bursting firecracker in his mouth.

Soon after the incident, both the man and the woman were rushed to the hospital. The condition of Chavhan is still critical.  

