Man kills brother for exhausting mobile internet data in Rajasthan

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 20th November 2020 7:30 pm IST

Jodhpur: A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death here for exhausting his mobile internet data, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members found the victim, bleeding profusely, at the roof of the house late on Wednesday night and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The accused had fled after stabbing his younger brother and was arrested from the railway station on Friday, they said.

“On Wednesday evening, Raman took his younger brother Roy to the roof of the house and scolded him for consuming his internet data.

“In a fit of rage, Raman stabbed Roy four to five times in his chest and fled,” police said.

According to a police official, the accused was mentally unstable.

Source: PTI

