Man kills cousin after arguing over headphones in Maharashtra

By PTI|   Published: 18th July 2021 5:13 pm IST
Akola: A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin in Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday evening after a fight over headphones, police said.

Rishikesh Yadav and his cousin Neha (20), residents of Madhav Nagar on Gorakshan Road here, fought over headphones and the former attacked her with a sharp weapon, a Khadan police station official said.

“The incident took place at around 5pm. Rishikesh has been arrested for killing his cousin. Further probe is underway to find out if there were other reasons that caused the killing,” he added.

