Man kills cousin during drunken brawl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man killed his cousin during a drunken brawl in Hyderabad’s Borabanda early on Tuesday, August 5.

The incident occurred at Indira Nagar area of Borabanda where a man identified as Baswaraj, 30, was bludgeoned to death by the suspect identified as Premraj. The two began quarreling while being drunk late on Monday at Parvathnagar.

According to reports, Basavaraj and Premraj returned home after the argument and went to sleep. However, early on Tuesday, Premraj took a stone and struck the victim’s head. As they found Basavaraj unconscious, the family shifted him to a hospital in Sanathnagar, where doctors declared him dead.

The Borabanda police registered a case and arrested Premraj. When Siasat.com tried contacting the police, there was no response.