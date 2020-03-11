Man kills mother, wife murders husband in 2 separate cases

A+ A-

Agra: In two shocking incidents, a man murdered his mother when she opposed his relationship with a girl in Agra, while a wife murdered her husband with the help of her paramour in the neighbouring Ferozabad district.

The incident in Agra took place on March 6 in Vaishali Nagar area. Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdispura, said, “Our preliminary probe revealed that the deceased was against her son’s relationship with a girl named Rani. There seemed to be no other motive behind the crime. We interrogated the son Shivam Sharma and his girlfriend and after several rounds of questioning, he confessed to the crime.

Shivam Sharma and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police official said that on March 6, the woman caught her son while he was trying to flee with her jewellery. She also threatened to call the police. Upset by her threats, the accused and his girlfriend smothered the woman with a pillow,” Kumar added.

In the second incident in Ferozabad, a man was murdered by his wife and her paramour.

The police have arrested the woman identified as Aarti Singh and her paramour Prem Singh.

Prem is already married and has a child.

The duo has been charged under section 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused woman is a resident of the Charbagh railway line that falls under the limits of the Basai Mohammadpur police station limits.

Police said they recovered the body of the victim, Dhyan Singh, alongside a road on March 2.

The police said that the victim, a daily wage labourer, was a drunkard and used to spend all his earnings on liquor. The man had a troubled relationship with his wife, who then hatched a plan to murder him.