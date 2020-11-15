Man kills nephew over land dispute in UP’s Mahoba

Mahoba: A man allegedly thrashed his nephew to death and injured his brother over a land dispute here on Sunday, police said.

Mahoba Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the incident took place around 10.30 am between Karorhi, his brother Nirpat and nephew Narendra (22).

Narendra died while Nirpat was referred to a Jhansi medical college for treatment, Kumar said.

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police have detained some people for questioning and a number of teams have been formed to nab the accused.

