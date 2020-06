Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident a man allegedly killed two of his family members while critically injuring another in Salala Barkas under Chandrayangutta police station limits on Monday evening.

According to the sources the accused Ahmed Ba-Ismail who was earlier involved in killing of his wife Fatima Sadi, on Monday suddenly attacked four of his family members including three women folk resulting in the instantaneous death of two persons.

–More details awaited