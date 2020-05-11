Man kills wife after quarrel in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: A man allegedly murdered his wife by strangulating her to death at their home in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, after a quarrel broke out between the couple,” the police said on Monday.

“Today at 12.30 a.m., one Vijay, a resident of Dakshinpuri area came at Ambedkar Nagar police station and said that he had murdered his wife at his home. When the police visited the house of the said person, his wife was lying dead on the bed in the room,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) south Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur.

During the inspection of the crime scene and the dead body, a strangulation mark has been found on her neck. The corpse has been preserved at the mortuary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Vijay has been taken into custody, the police said.

A murder case has been registered and the investigation is underway. During the interrogation, accused Vijay disclosed that there was a quarrel between him and his wife at night and during the scuffle he strangulated her.

Source: IANS

