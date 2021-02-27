Man kills wife in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a quarrel between them in Budh Vihar area of Rohini, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Chetan Prakash Solanki and his wife Geeta engaged in a fight over some dispute, they said.

After getting drunk, the man used to often fight with his wife over petty issues on a daily basis. On the day of the incident, he got drunk and engaged in a quarrel with her that led to her killing, police said.

Police said prima facie it appears that the woman was thrashed and hit with a stick by the husband, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Police were informed about the incident and when a police team reached the spot, it found the woman lying injured in a room, a senior police officer said, adding the man was also lying unconscious next to her.

They were rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead, he said.

During investigation, neighbours told police that a quarrel had taken place between the couple, the officer said.

On the statement of the woman’s brother, a case of murder was registered and her accused husband has been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

The couple has a seven-year-old daughter and the accused is a driver, police said.

Source: PTI