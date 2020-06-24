Man with knife stabbed on head walks around calmly in US

Washington: A man was stabbed on his skull with a knife during a brawl in Harlem on Tuesday. Roberto Perez seemed unfazed by the blade, which left him a bloody mess, according to a widely shared Instagram video.

“He got stabbed in the head yo, this is crazy!” one person is heard saying.

The clip shows 36-year-old Perez talking calmly with horrified onlookers and walking towards an ambulance. He appears unbothered about his blood-drenched undershirt and the protruding knife.

“He looked like he didn’t even feel it,” said one witness.

“The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance,” continued the witness, declining to be identified by name.

“I’m traumatized from seeing that. It looks like a scene out of a freaking movie,” said a security guard who witnessed the attack.

The incident unfolded at around noon at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, according to authorities.

Cops said the victim escaped serious harm because the blade didn’t penetrate his skull. Perez is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Witnesses described the events preceding the stabbing as an apparent domestic squabble. They said Perez allegedly roughed up a female companion who responded by plunging the knife into his head.

The New York Police Department, however, said that the victim and a 34-year-old woman were on the same side of a dispute against another man. The other man allegedly slashed the woman across the cheek before lodging the knife in Perez’s head and fleeing the scene.

“They both appeared to be on drugs,” the physician said. No arrests or charges were immediately announced.