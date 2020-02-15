Man lands behind bars for stalking woman at Afzaulgunj bus stand

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man found himself behind bars on Friday for stalking women at Afzaulgunj bus stand. The Metropolitan Magistrate convicted the suspect for two days of imprisonment and also a fine of Rs. 200 was imposed by the magistrate.

The accused has been identified as Md Shabuddin, a resident of Rajendarnagar was roaming around near the bus stop and was allegedly stalking women, the magistrate under section 70(C) Hyderabad City Police Act and 290 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SHE Teams of Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday has observed him for more than an hour and noticed that he was stalking woman who were waiting for buses at Afzalgunj bus station, said Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police.

The acts of the respondent were captured in a video and was immediately apprehended by the SHE Team and produced before the court where he was convicted with two days of jail.

