Man lands in CBI net in chit fund scam

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 14th July 2021 10:40 pm IST
CBI registers case against Hyderabad-based company for causing loss of Rs 1285.45 cr to bank
Central Bureau of Investigation

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has arrested a man named Debabrata Sinha in connection with its probe involving Infinity Realcom Ltd, a Kolata based chit fund company.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency arrested Sinha and carried out searches at two places in West Bengal, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

He said it was alleged that Sinha had entered into a conspiracy with the other directors of a Kolkata-based private company, which resulted in misappropriation and siphoning of funds illegally collected by the private company from gullible investors.

MS Education Academy

“Sinha allegedly acted as a middle man between Infinity Realcom Ltd and the regulators and got undue approvals in favour of the company from the regulatory authorities,” the official said.

The CBI had registered the case on June 5, 2015 pertaining to the private company and others who collected funds to the tune of Rs 565 crore.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button