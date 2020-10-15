Man left to die in a freezer box by kin; rescued a day later

Chennai: In a bizarre incident, a 74-year-old man was left to die in a freezer box overnight by his own family, after he was bought home from the hospital presumed dead. He was found still breathing inside the box by a relative, only the next morning.

Balasubramania Kumar, who lived with his 70-year-old brother Saravanan and his sister’s daughter Geetha, was bed-ridden for the past two months. Saravanan said on October 12, he presumed that his brother Balasubramania had died and so he called for a freezer box to place the body, a local report added.

A few relatives arrived the next morning and realized Kumar has not passed. The freezer box company people too arrived and questioned Saravana of the same. It was only then the police were informed and he was rescued.

A video report by a Tamil news channel shows Balasubramania’s body convulsing inside the freezer box. In the video, Saravanan can be heard making shocking statements. He is heard saying that his brother was dead, even when the man behind the camera tells him that Balasubramania’s hand is shaking inside the box. “His hands are trembling, how?” the person behind the camera asks. “Oh, it’s fits (seizures),” Saravanan casually says.

“How can that be possible if he’s dead?” the person asks, to which Saravanan said, “His soul has not left him yet.”

Check the video shared by Polimer News on Youtube.

Confirming the incident, Sooramangalam sub-Inspector Rajasekaran told that relatives asked for the freezer box saying Balasubramania had died on Monday. The police have registered a case under section 287 (negligent conduct to endanger human life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Balasubramania’s family members.

It is only the timely act that saved Kumar’s life, many said on social media platforms.