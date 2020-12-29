Man mistaken as thief beaten to death in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, Dec 29 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly beating to death a 40-year-old man whom they suspected of being a thief in North East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar.

The victim, identified as Sunil Verma, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, was mercilessly beaten with fists and blows by the three accused — Manjeet, Nitin and Parveen — after the victim was found roaming in the area on Friday night.

On the intervening night of December 25 and 26, Nitin, a resident of Biharipur and Manjeet, a resident of Sonia Vihar, were consuming alcohol in their SUV at a secluded area in Milan Garden, G Block Sonia Vihar which is adjacent to Nitin’s dairy farm.

At about 11 PM, they suspected one person roaming around the dairy and took him to be a thief. They made him to sit in their vehicle and thrashed him badly. The deceased was also intoxicated and he had a scuffle with them.

In the meantime, Parveen, a resident of Khajuri Khas, joined them. The three beat him up mercilessly with kicks, punches and sticks. They threw him near a gas agency in an open plot suspecting him to be dead.

Multiple raids were conducted at various places to look for the accused, police said.

“Finally both the accused were arrested near Shiv Mandir, Village Sabhapur, Delhi. The vehicle used in the commission of crime and the clothes of the victim have also been recovered,” said DCP North East Ved Prakash Surya.

Nitin is absconding and raids are being carried out to apprehend him.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.