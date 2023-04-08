Man paid 6 lakhs to buy TSPSC paper for his girlfriend

Hyderabad: A new revelation has been made in the investigation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission examination. A lover has reportedly bought the DAO exam paper for Rs 6 lakh for his girlfriend. The duo was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The disclosure of TSPSC papers has become a sensational issue in the state and has created a political storm. Following protests by opposition parties and student organizations, the government formed an SIT to probe the matter. Loukik, a lover, had allegedly bought the paper for the examination to be held on February 26 by paying Parveen Rs 6 lakh for the Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) for her beloved Sushmita.

After the leak of the papers, the Telangana State Public Service Commission cancelled the DAO exam along with other examinations. The SIT probing the case issued notices to hundreds of people and questioned them and arrested 17 people so far. Which includes this lover couple.

According to the reports Loukik managed to bought the question paper for DAOs entrance test from Praveen by paying a whopping Rs 6 lakh, however it was not immediately clear how Loukik got in touch with one of the main accused in the scandal Praveen. But Loukik reportedly gave the leaked paper to his girlfriend Sushmita to help her ace the entrance examination. While checking Praveen’s bank statements, the SIT found out the transaction of Loukik.

The SIT summoned the commission’s secretary to its office and instead of issuing a notice to chairman Janardan Reddy, who had assumed the democratic post of inquiry, his statement was recorded at his office.

The SIT is also questioning all candidates of the Group-I preliminary exam who scored 100 and above marks out of a total of 150 marks.