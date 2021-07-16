Man poses as cop to extort money from doctor, held

Noida: A Haryana resident has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting around Rs 5 lakh from a doctor here, the Noida Police said Friday.

The accused is an imposter who had told the doctor that he is a policeman and had some incriminating material which could damage his image if made public, a senior official said.

“A complaint was received by the Sector 20 police station regarding such blackmailing and extortion done with the doctor. The matter was probed and the accused arrested. The money has also been recovered,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

“The accused is a resident of Faridabad in Haryana. He would pose as a policeman to blackmail people and often illegally donned the police uniform, too,” Singh said.

The accused has been identified as Mohsin Khan, he said, adding his criminal history is being checked.

Besides recovering the extorted money, the police have also impounded a motorcycle from Khan, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and Khan sent to jail, the police said.