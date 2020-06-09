Man posts ex-girlfriend’s obscene photos, held

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly uploading obscene photos of a Noida-based woman on social media platforms.

Woman ended relationship with accused four years ago

According to the police, the woman had ended her relationship with the accused over four years ago. He used to upload several links to her pictures and videos every day on various social media platforms and used to sell them for money.

On May 3, the woman filed a complaint, pursuant to which a case was registered under Section 67-A of the Information Technology Act and the location of the accused was traced to Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where he worked with a private insurance company.

Accused held

A police team was then rushed to Baruipur, where they nabbed him with the help of the local police and brought him back to Noida on June 6. The police seized his phone, which contained the photos and videos he had uploaded on social media platforms.

The police said that Twitter has deleted his tweets from its platform, while other platforms like Instagram and Telegram are being contacted for the same.

Source: IANS

