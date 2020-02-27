Man rapes minor in Andhra Pradesh

A+ A-

Krishna: A minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person at Nuzividu town here on Wednesday. The accused reportedly went absconding after committing the crime.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl went missing after 10.30 pm yesterday after which her parents lodged a missing complaint.

“The circle inspector Ramachandra Rao who was on patrolling duty found the girl in a secluded place. She was raped by an unidentified person and was crying (when we found her),” said Sub Inspector Satyanarayana.

Subsequently, the police admitted her to a local hospital. She was then transferred to a hospital in Vijaywada for treatment.

The police had filed a case under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The police are searching for the accused.

More details are awaited.