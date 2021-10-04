Man selling car parts on facebook forgets to hide drugs in the photo

A man who was selling car parts online was arrested after a photo he shared for the advertisement showed drugs in the background.

On Facebook, James Kertz posted a photo of a catalytic converter. He took a clear picture of the product he was selling but neglected to double-check it before posting it on the social media site.

The box containing the catalytic converter is depicted in the image. On the edge of his table, a small bag of meth and drug paraphernalia are clearly visible. Some Facebook users alerted police to the drug stash shortly after the ad was posted.

“Apparently he must have been under the influence because he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table in the background of his picture he posted,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told local media.

When police searched Kertz’s home, they allegedly discovered 49 g of meth and a handgun. He has been charged with having a controlled substance in his possession.

Kertz has previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He’d also been convicted of drug possession and resisting arrest.