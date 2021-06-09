Man sexually assaults 12 women after contacting them on matrimonial sites, held

Mumbai: A 32-year-old mechanical engineering Mahesh alias Karan Gupta has sexually assaulted 12 women after contacting them on matrimonial sites.

According to a report published in India Today, in order to lure highly education women, he used to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites. After contacting them, he used to fix a meeting in pub, restaurant or mall.

During the meeting, he used to sexually assault them. For every crime, he had used a different SIM card.

On Monday, police arrested him from Malad area, Mumbai. Police was in search of the accused for the past four months.

Later, he was presented in the court. Judge sent him into police custody for four days.

Deputy commissioner of police Suresh Mengade said that the accused has worked as a hacker. However, he has used his knowledge in the wrong place, he added.