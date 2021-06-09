Man sexually assaults 12 women after contacting them on matrimonial sites, held

By Sameer|   Updated: 9th June 2021 3:34 pm IST
Journalist, activist, re-arrested under NSA for FB posts on deceased BJP leader
Representational Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old mechanical engineering Mahesh alias Karan Gupta has sexually assaulted 12 women after contacting them on matrimonial sites.

According to a report published in India Today, in order to lure highly education women, he used to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites. After contacting them, he used to fix a meeting in pub, restaurant or mall.

During the meeting, he used to sexually assault them. For every crime, he had used a different SIM card.

MS Education Academy

On Monday, police arrested him from Malad area, Mumbai. Police was in search of the accused for the past four months.

Later, he was presented in the court. Judge sent him into police custody for four days.

Deputy commissioner of police Suresh Mengade said that the accused has worked as a hacker. However, he has used his knowledge in the wrong place, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button