Man shot dead, 3 injured in clash between rival groups in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A man was shot dead and three others were severely injured in a clash between two groups over a minor dispute here, police said on Friday.

The clash started when one Ashu was taking his dog for a walk near Manoj’s house. Manoj objected to it, following which there was an argument and they started beating each other, Station House Officer Rajender Giri said.

The supporters of the two then used firearms and lathis against each other, he added.

In the clash, four men suffered injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where one among them, identified as Nitin (22), was declared brought dead, Giri said.

The others — Ashu, Mani and Manoj — are undergoing treatment, he said.

Security has been tightened in Aminagar village, where the clash took place on Thursday evening, to maintain law and order, Giri said.

Source: PTI

