Man shot dead by bike-borne youths in UP

Firozabad: A 46-year-old man was shot dead by three bike-borne youths in Nagla Beech locality here on Friday, police said.

DK Gupta was shot when he was going home after closing his shop, they said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Locals claimed that the victim was a BJP leader and they caused a traffic jam while protesting against his killing.

Senior police officers reached the spot and elaborate security was deployed in the area, which lies in Tundla constituency, where assembly bypolls are due on November 3.

Source: PTI