Srinagar, Aug 15 : Suspected terrorists shot dead a civilian in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

The victim Azad Ahmad Dar was shot inside his residence in Kangan village of Pulwama.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Additional police teams have reached the spot and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.