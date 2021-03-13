Man shot dead in Delhi over DJ songs, accused held

By IANS|   Updated: 13th March 2021 7:59 pm IST
Man shot dead in Delhi over DJ songs, accused held

New Delhi, March 13 : The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man, who had shot a man dead following a simple altercation over playing DJ songs at a birthday party in Najafgarh.

The accused person, who has been identified as Naveen Kumar, confessed during sustained interrogation that he had a small altercation with Anuj Sharma in an inebriated state over a petty issue of playing DJ songs at a birthday party on March 11, following which he opened fire at Sharma, resulting in his death.

“As he was found in possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, he has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP, Dwarka.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 13th March 2021 7:59 pm IST
Back to top button