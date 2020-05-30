Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified people in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the victim was identified as Haider Ali, a resident of Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura and he worked on a freelance basis reporting news on social media platforms.
The police said around 8.30 pm on Thursday two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at Ali.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of murder has been registered and efforts were being made to identify and nab the culprits.
