30 May 2020, Sat
Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

Posted by Qayam Published: May 30, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified people in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Haider Ali, a resident of Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura and he worked on a freelance basis reporting news on social media platforms.

The police said around 8.30 pm on Thursday two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at Ali.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of murder has been registered and efforts were being made to identify and nab the culprits.

Source: PTI

