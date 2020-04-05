Man shot dead in UP for remark against Jamaat

Prayagraj: A young man was shot dead at a tea stall here when he made a comment against the Tablighi Jamaat.

The deceased has been identified as Lautan Nishad.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased and ordered that the accused be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday morning in Kareli area.

Lautan Nishad made a remark against the Tablighi Jamaat and one Mohammad Sona, who was present there, shot him dead. The accused was arrested on the spot.

The chief minister, meanwhile, has sought an explanation as to why a tea stall was open during the lockdown. He has ordered action against the guilty police personnel.

Source: IANS

