Man shot dead while offering namaz at mosque in UP

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th October 2021 3:08 pm IST
Siddharthnagar: A 55-year-old man was shot dead while offering namaz at a mosque in a village here Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Kolua village in the Chilia area.

An unidentified person fired at Kamruzzama from behind when he was reciting Quran after “azan” about 5 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Suresh Chand Rawat said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A detailed probe in the matter is on.

No arrests have been made in this case so

