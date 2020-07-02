Man slits throat of minor girl,later attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A psycho man killed a five year old girl by slitting her throat under Ghatkesar police limits later he also inflicted injuries over his throat, he attempted to die by suicide.

According to the sources Karunakar, on Thursday attacked the girl Aadhya with a sharp edged knife in her house. The accused slit minor girl’s throat, resulting in instataneous death, meanwhile he had also slit his own throat.

This incident created a panic among the residents after he walked wiith bleeding injuries . On reciving information the Ghatkesar police reached the spot and shifted Karunakar to hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that an extra-marital affair led to the murder.