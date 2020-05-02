Man stabbed to death in UP’s Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over some dispute by his relative at Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Friday evening in Shamli’s Khanpur village, where the victim Satyapal was confronted by his relative Johari Singh over a minor dispute.

Circle Officer Pradeep Singh said Johri Singh has been arrested and the body sent for a post-mortem.

Source: PTI

