Man stabbed to death by friend in Hyderabad’s Neredmet

The victim was identified as John, while the accused was identified as Sandeep.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Silhouette of a person holding a knife in a dark setting, creating a mysterious and ominous atmosphere.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by his friend in Neredmet police limits on Sunday night, October 18. An old rivalry is suspected to have led to the murder.

The victim was identified as John, while the accused was identified as Sandeep. John was taken for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Neredmet police said the incident occurred on Sunday night when John and Sandeep were arguing while in an inebriated state. During the argument, Sandeep allegedly stabbed John in the heart with a knife.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The cause of the argument is under investigation. Sandeep was arrested and booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before being remanded to judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button