Man stabbed to death by friend in Hyderabad’s Neredmet

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by his friend in Neredmet police limits on Sunday night, October 18. An old rivalry is suspected to have led to the murder.

The victim was identified as John, while the accused was identified as Sandeep. John was taken for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Neredmet police said the incident occurred on Sunday night when John and Sandeep were arguing while in an inebriated state. During the argument, Sandeep allegedly stabbed John in the heart with a knife.

The cause of the argument is under investigation. Sandeep was arrested and booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before being remanded to judicial custody.