Man stabbed to death over ‘extra-marital’ affair in Jagadgirigutta

Jagadgirigutta: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death by a man over an alleged extra-marital affair. The incident took place at PJR Colony in the Jagadgirigutta, Hyderabad on Saturday. The victim, identified as Ansari Ahmad was an auto driver from PJR Nagar in Yellammabanda.

According to police, the incident took place after a dispute over the suspected extra-marital affair. The police said that the victim suspected his wife to have a relation with his neighbour Imran, to whom Ansari also warned to mend his ways.

After which Imran decided to bump him off. Imran waited for Ansari near his house and when he returned, the accused stabbed him 14 times, informed police.

The victim died on the spot and fled the scene.