UP: Man stabs another on busy road, attacker walks free

Ghaziabad: In yet another spine chilling broad daylight murder attempt, a man can be seen jumping at another man wielding a knife at him on a busy road while others watch the show as spectators.

The 10 sec-video which has gone viral on the internet shows lawlessness in UP state, where the attacker is attempting to stab another man after he refused to give his cellphone.

The suspect in the video is identified as Arif Bhindi is seen making several attempts in stabbing the victim Azad injuring him multiple times.

According to sources, the attacker has prior criminal record while his brother is a local gangster in Ghaziabad.

Shockingly, despite all the essential evidences and proof of video footage no arrests has been made so far by the Police.