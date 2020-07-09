Man stabs wife to death inside school in Odisha

Cuttack: A 35-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly stabbed his wife to death inside a school premise in Niali block near here, police said.

The deceased, a village-level health worker, had gone to the school to conduct an immunisation programme for pregnant women, they said.

Ashok Sahu (35), who was recently released on bail, had gone to Mahura Primary School under Cuttack Sadar police station to meet his wife Priti Pradhan (32) to discuss their pending divorce case, a police officer said.

“While both were having a heated exchange of words, an irate Ashok suddenly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Priti, who died on the spot,” he said.

The couple has a five-year-old son.

Sahu was arrested after locals handed him over to the police.

The accused was earlier arrested for making an attempt to kill his wife with a broken bottle in an inebriated condition, the officer added.

