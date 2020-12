Muzaffarnagar: The body of a man who had gone missing two days ago was found at Madupura village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, Sanwant (21), was murdered by the family of a girl he was in love with.

The girl’s father has been taken into custody. The victim was allegedly strangled to death and the body was dumped near Yamuna river on Monday, SP Nityanand Rai said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

Source: PTI