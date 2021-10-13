Man sues hospital for false pre-marital test on his sister

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia man is suing a hospital in Makkah Al-Mukarramah after seven years for conducting incorrect pre-marital medical examinations on his sister, who later gave birth to two disabled children, local media from the gulf country reported on Tuesday.

The complainant said that seven years ago his sister and her husband had pre-marital checks done at the hospital. The results incorrectly proved that the couple is suitable for marriage.

Premarital screening is conducted on couples who are planning to get married. The tests are done for common genetic blood disorders, infectious diseases and transmissible diseases to prevent any risk of transmitting any disease to each other and their children.

In this regard, the wrong result of testing ended up with the complainant’s sister giving birth to two disabled children.

It is reported that they have conducted the test again after the birth of the second disabled child. The latest tests have proved that the couple was not medically fit.

The complainant added that his sister had filed for divorce based on recent medical reports.