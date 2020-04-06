menu
UP man suffering from cough, cold ends life fearing he had COVID

Posted by Qayam Published: April 06, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Banda: A 35-year-old man who had self-isolated after having cough and cold, hanged himself in Jamalpur village here, with the police suspecting that he acted out of the fear of having contracted the novel coronavirus.

Rajendra took the extreme step at his in-laws’ house on Saturday.

His brother-in-law told police that after having cough and cold he isolated himself in a room after some villagers suspected that he was suffering from COVID-19.

“Maybe, he committed suicide due to this. The matter is being probed,” a police official said.

The district’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said the man had not visited any government hospital for treatment.

Source: IANS

