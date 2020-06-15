Man throws off 2 children from 4th floor in Kolkata, 1 dies

Kolkata: In a horrific incident, two children were allegedly thrown off from the fourth floor of a building by a 55-year-old man in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area. One of the children died on the spot while the other was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition.

Police said on Monday that one of the two children, a two-year-old was declared brought dead by a city-based hospital on Sunday night and the other, a six-year-old survived the fall and is in a critical condition.

Shiv Kumar Gupta, the 55-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

According to local sources, Gupta reportedly had some dispute with the father of the deceased child. A verbal spat also took place between them a few days ago over the issue of using the common space in the building for playing by the children.

On Sunday, when Gupta saw the children playing in the common area once again, he flew into a rage and flung two of them away.

The accused would be interrogated by the police in front of a psychiatrist on Monday.

Source: IANS

