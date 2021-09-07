Man ties car with ropes in flood-hit Telangana town

Hyderabad: A car owner in Telangana’s flood-hit Sircilla town tied it with ropes to prevent it from getting washed away.

A video, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, shows a car in a flooded street with ropes tied to it.

The owner tied the other ends of the ropes to concrete pillars on top of his house. He came out with this idea as several vehicles including cars got washed away in the floods triggered by heavy rains in the region since last night.

A car owner in Telangana's flood-hit Sircilla town tied it with ropes to prevent it from getting washed away.#telangana #rainfall #sircilla pic.twitter.com/eVp4XFb0iL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were rushed to Sircilla for rescue and relief operations. The teams were deployed with boats and equipment.

The teams will assist the district administration in rescue and relief operations in view of the incessant rains and flooding, said GHMC’s Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management.

The teams were sent on the direction of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who represents Sircilla constituency.

The town and other parts of Rajanna Sircilla district witnessed unprecedented flooding due to heavy rains.

Usually, busy roads in the towns were submerged while residential areas were inundated. The district administration launched rescue and relief works.

Police personnel were also seen pulling out people from the marooned colonies.

The rainwater also entered the newly-constructed collectorate building. Ganesh idols brought to the town for sale ahead of the festival were also washed away.