Man unveils six-foot statue of his wife 30 days after her demise

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 11th September 2020 6:17 pm IST
Tamil Nadu: Man unveils six-foot statue of his wife 30 days after her demise

Madurai: A businessman from Madurai unveiled a six-foot statue of his wife at his residence 30 days after her demise to express his love for her.
Speaking to ANI, Sethuraman, a businessman, said the six-foot statue of his wife Pitchaimaniammal, has been made of fibre, rubber and special colours to make it last longer.

“My wife was very dear to me. I always miss her, after she passed away 30 days back. I placed this statue at our residence, to be with her always,” he said.

The statue is known to be made of fibre and other items for sturdiness.
“This statue is made of fibre, mixed with rubber and other items, so as to make it stronger and last longer. Colours used on this statue could last at least 50 years,” he added.

Source: ANI
READ:  3 priests murdered in Karnataka temple
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close