Man uploads video on Facebook before hanging self

New Delhi, Oct 1 ( IANS ) A 22-year-old man on Wednesday hanged himself in Rohini Sector 11 after uploading a video on Facebook.

The deceased, Aman, was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, Ram Niwas, the father of deceased, filed a complaint alleging that a girl Suman (name changed), Sumit Goswami and Vipin Khatri were responsible for his son’s suicide.

“The scrutiny of this video has revealed that deceased Aman and Suman (name changed) were friends,” said DCP Outer North Gaurav Sharma. “In 2018, Suman’s father invested Rs 5 lakhs in the business of supplying hotel amenities to the deceased. Due to some reasons, Suman opted out of the business in 2019 and started working with Sumit Goswami. Vipin Khatri is Sumit Goswami’s friend,” added Sharma.

Further investigations are being carried out, added the police.

