Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives facing 22 charges

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 9:16 am IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

Toronto: A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was charged with 22 crimes on Friday, including weapons offenses and uttering threats.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said Corey Hurren had several weapons when he was arrested Thursday.

He declined to comment on the motivation of Hurren, a 46-year-old on-duty member of the Canadian military reserves and a businessman from Manitoba. The man had a bail hearing Friday and was remanded in custody until July 17.

He faces charges including two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited gun, four counts of careless use, storage or handling of a firearm and four counts of possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Police believe he was acting alone.

Police said Hurren crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property in Ottawa. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s governor general resides. The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not home at the time.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

This was something that no one wants to hear, that someone entered your home, Trudeau said. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the RCMP and the Ottawa police service that did a remarkable job in ensuring that there were not injuries. Trudeau declined further comment.

Source: AP
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close