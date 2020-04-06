Man who died 3 days ago tests positive for coronavirus in MP

Indore: A 54-year-old man, who died threedays ago here in Madhya Pradesh, has tested positive for coronavirus, said an official on Monday.

With this, the number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 has risen to 15 in Madhya Pradesh, where Indore is the worst coronavirus-affected city, accounting for 10 deaths.

An official of Indores government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College said the 54-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital here on April 1 with complaints of breathlessness, cough and fever.

His samples were taken for testing, but he died on April 3 during treatment, the official said, adding the man suffered from pre-existing illnesses.

“His test report was not received at the time of his death. In the report received now, he has tested positive for COVID-19,” the official said.

Besides the viral infection, the patient also had asthma and hypertension, he said.

“The patient had no immediate travel history. So far, it is not known how he got infected with the virus,” the official said.

Among the 15 COVID-19 fatalities reported so far, Indore accounts for 10, Ujjain (2) and Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal (one each).

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.