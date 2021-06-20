Man, who ‘died’ in 2010 Jnaneswari derailment, found alive

Kolkata: A man, whose family had claimed that he died in the 2010 Jnaneswari Express derailment in West Bengal and got a job and compensation, was allegedly found to be alive, a railway official said.

The sister of the man who got the job and their father were called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the matter, a CBI official said.

At least 148 people were killed in the incident that happened in May 2010. Several bogies of the Howrah-Mumbai Jnaneswari Express got derailed at Sardiha in Jhargram, while a goods train coming from the opposite side ramming into it.

It was alleged to have been caused by sabotage as the region was grappling to deal with Maoist violence at that time.

Claiming that his son died in the incident, a man from Kolkata allegedly identified a body through DNA sampling, the South Eastern Railway official said.

As per the railway’s announcement following the incident, a member of the family was given a job in the railway apart from monetary compensation, he said.

The sister of the man has been working in the signalling department of the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway, another official said.

On receiving a complaint that the man is alive, the Vigilance Department of the railways conducted a probe and finding substance in the allegation, referred the matter to the CBI, the SER official said.