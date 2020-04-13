Man who distributed liquor to poor arrested by Excise police

Hyderabad: A man who distributed liquor to poor and addicts during the COVID-19 lockdown has been arrested by the State Prohibition and Excise department.

According to the sources the man who is identified as Kumar, had allegedly distributed glasses of liquor to the poor people staying on roads in Champapet area.

Kumar had made the video of distributing the liquor among the addicts and his video has gone viral on social media forcing the Prohibition and Excise department to act swiftly.

Kumar claimed that since lockdown many poor addicts were found to suffering with withdrawl symptoms and becoming mentally ill. He had an alcohol bottle at his residence and distributed it to people who desperately needed it.

