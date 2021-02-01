Man who posted fake news of cops’ resignations held from Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 1 ( IANS) Acting on fake news about resignation of police personnel, the Delhi Police have arrested one person from Rajasthan.

The police said a mischievous social media campaign had been going on for the last two days, propagating rumours regarding disaffection in police ranks.

“Old, unrelated videos were being posted with fake news of resignation of police personnel. Acting on such fake news, the CyPAD Unit of Delhi Police registered a criminal case and has arrested Om Prakash Dhetarwal of Churu District of Rajasthan,” said Anyesh Roy, DCP, Cyber Crime.

The accused had created a Facebook account by the name of ‘Kisan Andolan Rajasthan’ and had shared an old video from September 2020 of Home Guards of another State, portraying it as a reaction of Delhi Police personnel to the recent farmers’ agitation.

“Further arrests in the case are likely soon. Citizens are advised to avoid sharing or posting any such content without verifying its authenticity,” the officer added.

