Man who threw acid on woman, attempted to burn her alive arrested

Mumbai: A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and attempted to burn her alive using petrol in Neknoor area of Beed district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 13, after which the woman was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has taken cognisance of the matter and issued directions for the matter to be tried in a fast-track court. He also informed that the accused has been arrested in the case.

Police had earlier registered an FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and deployed a team to probe the matter.

“The accused has been arrested. Directions have been given that the matter be tried in a fast-track court so that the guilty be given strictest of punishment. I am personally looking into the matter,” Deshmukh tweeted.

तरुणीवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला करुन नंतर तिला जिवंत जाळण्याच्या बीडमधील घटनेतील आरोपीला अटक करण्यात आली आहे. दोषींना कोणत्याही स्थितीत कडक शिक्षा व्हावी यासाठी 'फास्ट ट्रॅक कोर्टा'त खटला चालवण्यासंदर्भात सूचना केली आहे. या प्रकरणी मी स्वतः लक्ष ठेवून आहे. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) November 15, 2020

Source: ANI