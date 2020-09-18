Man whose hand with ‘786’ written cut-off awaits justice

Panipat: In an incident that is bound to bring chills, a Muslim man from Nanauta in Haryana last month was severely abused and his hand cut off—after the perpetrators spot the number 786, a numeric representation of a Quranic verse translating to ‘In the name of Allah’, tattooed on his arm.

In search for employment, 28-year old barber Akhlaq Salmani left Nanauta for Panipat. Speaking to Siasat.com said Ikram Salmani (Victim’s brother), “As he did not find a place to stay, he decided to rest in a park nearby. Two people came and they stopped him from sleeping there. They started beating him after learning his name.” Akhlaq left the park in that injured condition and rested elsewhere.

After a while, Akhlaq felt dizzy and was need of some water. He knocked a door nearby and much to his dismay it was opened by the two men who had earlier beaten him at the park. “They dragged him inside and beat him again, with wooden sticks,” Ikram said. “There were four men and two women in the house,” said Akhlaq in a weak-tone.

“The men saw the number ‘786’ written on his hand,” Ikram continued, “and told him that they would not let it be seen on his hand.” Akhlaq’s right-hand was later cut-off with a chainsaw, a tool used to cut heavy logs of wood.

Ikram claimed that the accused threw him at the railway station later, in the unconscious state. It was only 5 am the next morning he re-gained his senses and called his family. The Railway officials admitted him in the government Panipat hospital.

Statements by the police contradictory

An FIR was lodged at Chandni Bagh police station in Panipat. As per Ikram, the police officials are wittily playing with the case by making it seem like an accident. The accused argue that they just bit his hand as he tried to kidnap and assault their child.

“The police seem to have already decided to dismiss the case by calling it an accident,” said Ikram. According to Ikram, Sub Inspector Balvaan has called the accused to the police station and let them go even without any inquiry.

“It is almost 25 days now but not even a single person has been arrested”, said Akhlaq with tears in his eyes. Ikram also said that the accused family is trying to make up stories to escape the result of their wrong.

The rumours spread also said that the victim was also linked to be a homosexual and that the cops called it a train accident.

Akhlaq currently is undergoing treatment at the Panipat hospital with hand severely infected.

Mr Zahid Ali Khan, editor-in-chief The Siasat Daily has requested the Siasat readers to donate for the treatment of Akhlaq.

Victims brother Ikram bank account details

Contact Ikram: +91 8630673213

Cif Number: 89573365140

Account Number: 36473368297

IFSC Code: SBIN0012493

First Name: Mr

Last Name: Ikram

Address: near Juma Masjid District- Saharanpur

Village Name: Nanuta

PinCOde: 247452

KO name: Shiv Kumar

KO Location: Sanjay Couck

Victim’s Father bank account details

Cif Number: 60329539

Account Number: 14652282001824

IFSC Code: ORBC0101465

First Name: Phakira So habib

Address: MOH Sekhjadgan Nanauta Po Nanauta

Village Name: Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh

Pin Code: 247452